J.K. Simmons talks returning to J. Jonah Jameson. Ciri tests herself in new footage from The Witcher season 2. Plus, updates on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s filming, and a new look at the return of Resident Alien. To me, my spoilers!



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

According to THR, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever resumes filming next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In conversation with Den of Geek, J.K. Simmons stated No Way Home’s J. Jonah Jameson is “absolutely the same guy” from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, although he is talking more spiritually rather than in the literal, Marvel multiversal sense.

It was and at times, no, it wasn’t, but to me, it’s absolutely the same guy. It’s the same heart and soul, the same loudmouth blowhard who is abusing the power of the press and self-aggrandizing. Lots of bark and not much bite. In terms of the actual playing of him, it was just kind of taking him from the old print medium into the current screen medium. That’s really the only significant adjustment.

Meanwhile, the Green Goblin taunts “no good deed goes unpunished!” in a new teaser from the film’s official Twitter.

Elsewhere, Doctor Strange casts runes, Spider-Man issues the people of New York a formal apology, and Dr. Octopus airs his grievances in three new TV spots.

The Batman

Batman appears to unmask himself before the Riddler in a new Japanese TV spot.

The Flash

Spoiler TV reports Mika Abadalla has been cast as the Legion of Superheroes’ Tinya “Phantom Girl” Wazzo. Though details on her character are not currently available, the outlet notes Iris “starts looking into her” for a news item at Central City Citizen Media.

Anna

Anna helps Pietro through the Red Fever in the synopsis for “Cats Are Superior” airing December 16 on AMC+.

After springing a deadly ambush on Angelica with the help of the Big Little Lady, Anna sets off once again. She gets to Pietro’s but Astor isn’t there. Pietro has caught the Red Fever though; he hasn’t got long left to live. Anna accompanies him on his last, breathtaking journey.

The Witcher

Ciri attempts to run a training gauntlet in a new clip from The Witcher season two.

Resident Alien

Robert Duncan McNeill hypes guest-stars Linda Hamilton, Nathan Fillion and Alex Borstein in a new featurette for Resident Alien season two.

Dexter: New Blood

Dexter butts heads with fellow increasingly sloppy serial killer (Clancy Brown) in the trailer for next week’s episode of New Blood.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew’s truth spell creates a parallel reality in the trailer for her January 7 return episode.

The Silent Sea

Astronauts must secure a mysterious “sample” from an abandoned moon base in order to save the world from drought in the trailer for The Silent Sea, a new Korean series coming to Netflix this December 24.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Finally, a pair of unpopular high school girls become interdimensional monster hunters in the trailer for Syfy’s latest series, Astrid & Lilly Save the World, premiering January 26.