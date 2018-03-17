St. Patrick’s Day is ostensibly a religious occasion that is also intended to celebrate the accomplishments and culture of the Irish people, though in the US it’s long been bastardized into quasi-synonymity with drunken debauchery.

The US Army’s official social media team apparently decided that this year’s commemoration of the holiday would be a good time to tweet out this poorly considered video showing personnel firing rockets, detonating bombs, and firing machine guns, with all the dangerous stuff replaced with shamrocks and four-leaf clovers. Also, they put an Irish flag filter over a years-old video of a soldier dancing for some reason.

“We appreciate how everyone wears a little green like us today,” the Army quipped.

Anyhow, the message is clear: The US military may not understand what this so-called St. Patrick’s Day is, but it knows all you Irish folks are up to something bad and it’s coming for you. Soon even space might not be safe.

