The realities of the film industry gathering around certain similar hubs is that sometimes, one project is going to brush up against another during the filming process. It is a little weird when such a crossover makes it into the final film, however.



Advertisement

Such is the case with the recent release of Andy Serkis’ Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage. In a moment from the film where Tom Hardy’s Eddie and the titular symbiote slink away into the San Francisco night, a few helicopters are seen in the sky behind them, leaving the audience to assume that they’re intentionally searching for Venom and Eddie. Turns out, they just happened to be caught on camera by the crew during filming of the scene... and they may have been searching for Neo and Trinity instead of Let There Be Carnage’s heroic pair.

“Lots of stuff impacted filming. A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown,”, Venom’s location manager Christopher Kusiak told Screenrant of the film’s location shooting struggles while in San Francisco, where Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated return to the Matrix universe was concurrently filming. “We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix. But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way.”

That included actually ending up, albeit unintentionally, getting a bit of Matrix Resurrection’s filming into the background of Let There Be Carnage. “The helicopters were actually on the Matrix movie,” Kusiek continued. “The Matrix was filming at the same time so we were catching part of their activity on camera.”

We’ll have to wait until Resurrections releases in December to see if the helicopters themselves are actually in the film, or were simply there for the shoot itself—but if so, it’s probably not the first thing that would’ve come to mind if you asked Venom: Let There Be Carnage to have a big, zany movie crossover. Well, more than one.

G/O Media may get a commission No Promo code required 69% off + 3 Months Free If you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Subscribe at NordVPN

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.