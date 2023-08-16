Warrior Nun Will Return as a Film Trilogy

Warrior Nun wasn’t the flashiest show on Netflix, but it was a show that captured the hearts of many. Fans loved this series so much that when it was cancelled after two seasons the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun was everywhere on social media. Fans launched tweet-in campaigns, wrote emails, and showed up everywhere they could in order to get more of the graphic novel adaptation. And now, it seems to have worked.

In an announcement from Dean English, the executive producer of Warrior Nun, posted a video and note on a fansite saying that Warrior Nun is returning for a trilogy of feature films. He was unable to announce any cast or crew, but said that this could very well be the start of a “universe being launched [off] Warrior Nun.”

Warrior Nun Saved August 15 Announcement

On Netflix, Warrior Nun was an action-forward adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name, but instead of going for cheesecake style action comedy, the show spun up a dramatic, sapphic story about religion, duty, and good versus evil, handling the themes of the graphic novel with more maturity and with the intention of appealing to a female audience.

While there is no official word on who will be making these films, it’s clear that this was an effort pushed by the fans. But this isn’t the first time that someone has claimed to have “saved” Warrior Nun. In June of this year Simon Berry, the showrunner for the Netflix series, announced it was coming back as well. Perhaps these are referencing the same thing, but it’s still very unclear what is happening. Whether it’s because of the dual strikes or studios just being cagey, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see where Warrior Nun is going to end up.

