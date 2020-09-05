A teacher and her students at an outdoor learning demonstration in Red Hook neighborhood in New York City. Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

Although we’ve been talking about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic for months, it can sometimes feel like we’re not any closer than we were back then. In recent weeks, schools in some states have opened their doors, employing a variety of measures to try to keep the virus out of their classrooms.



A frequently discussed measure to reopen schools is outdoor learning, which advocates argue would be safer for teachers, students, and staff. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include congregating in outdoor spaces in their tips for reducing the risk of getting covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This past week, one school in Brooklyn, New York, decided to demonstrate how outdoor learning could work. If outdoor learning is widely adopted across the U.S., we might end up seeing a lot more setups like this in the future.