The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters

Here’s our first look at the new actor who was brought in to play Mat Cauthorn after season one; looks like the show is doing the Bewitched thing and going for a swap that won’t be addressed by the story. “Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery this season, and bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern that show her the future.” Very cool to see Min is back this season to rattle more characters with her eerie prophecies.