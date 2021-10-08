Amazon’s much-anticipated adaptation of Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novel series arrives next month. To stir up even more excitement for The Wheel of Time, the streamer has released a new clip as part of its New York Comic Con 2021 panel. Also announced: a trio of new cast members who’ll be joining Rosamund Pike and the other season one stars when the show returns for its second installment.

First up, here’s the NYCC clip. It’s from the first episode, soon after we’ve met the quartet of young characters who’ll soon become very important to Wheel of Time’s central quest. But this scene—set in the local tavern, where the town of Two Rivers regularly gathers for drinks and gossip—contains an even more crucial introduction, as the assembled crowd gets a glimpse of the powerfully magic Moraine (Rosamund Pike) and her traveling companion Lan Mondragoran (Daniel Henney) for the first time. Everyone in the bar stops to stare (what’s the fantasy-tale equivalent of a record scratch?) and Moraine stares right back—as if she’s searching for someone very particular.

You know anytime someone dramatically whips off their hood, it’s a character you must pay attention to. Also glimpsed in this scene: Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara. They all play important parts in the story to come; here’s the show’s official description as a refresher: “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Wheel of Time’s NYCC panel, headed up by showrunner Rafe Judkins, also revealed three new series regulars for the previously announced season two: Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, plus Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal in as-yet-unrevealed roles. Season one begins streaming November 19 on Amazon Prime.

