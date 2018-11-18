Photo: Clockwise from top left: Photo: Bjorn Lardner / Photo: HSVC / Photo: AP / Photo: Getty Images
It might be the second half of November, but the wildfire season in California is now functionally approaching a
365-days-a-year crisis, with two massive blazes burning down huge swathes of the state. The Woolsey Fire and the Camp Fire are slowly approaching containment, but not before the former destroyed whole sections of Malibu and the latter wiped the town of Paradise off the map, resulting in over 75 deaths and over a thousand names lingering on a list of missing individuals.
Gizmodo spent much of the last week covering the devastating fires in California—such as the daunting questions of
what went wrong and how communities affected by the fires will rebuild. We also covered happenings elsewhere, like how New Yorkers are reacting to the news they will play host to Amazon’s HQ2, the death of comics legend Stan Lee, and how toy guns can stop invasive snakes. So here is this week’s best of Gizmodo, below:
Long Island City—Hundreds gathered this afternoon at Gordon Triangle, smack dab in the middle of a…
Read more Read
This month, California has been gripped by three devastating wildfires: Northern California’s Camp…
Read more Read
Everyone who fled the Camp Fire has a story about when they knew things were going to be very, very …
Read more Read
Adam Knox was a week into learning how to capture brown tree snakes on the Pacific island of Guam…
Read more Read
As residents of Malibu fled their seaside city in droves to escape a raging wildfire on Thursday,…
Read more Read
Wildly unbelievable though it may be, the Detective Pikachu movie is definitely a real thing that…
Read more Read
Stan Lee, the public face of Marvel Comics and co-creator of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man, …
Read more Read
In little over a year, we’ll be seeing the third and final chapter of Star Wars’ latest trilogy,…
Read more Read
Ralph Breaks the Internet is an insanely ambitious movie. It is jam-packed with fascinating ideas…
Read more Read
Visions of the end of the world tend to extremes—the planet fatally fracked, flooded, hurricaned,…
Read more Read