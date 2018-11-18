Photo: Clockwise from top left: Photo: Bjorn Lardner / Photo: HSVC / Photo: AP / Photo: Getty Images

It might be the second half of November, but the wildfire season in California is now functionally approaching a 365-days-a-year crisis, with two massive blazes burning down huge swathes of the state. The Woolsey Fire and the Camp Fire are slowly approaching containment, but not before the former destroyed whole sections of Malibu and the latter wiped the town of Paradise off the map, resulting in over 75 deaths and over a thousand names lingering on a list of missing individuals.



Gizmodo spent much of the last week covering the devastating fires in California—such as the daunting questions of what went wrong and how communities affected by the fires will rebuild. We also covered happenings elsewhere, like how New Yorkers are reacting to the news they will play host to Amazon’s HQ2, the death of comics legend Stan Lee, and how toy guns can stop invasive snakes. So here is this week’s best of Gizmodo, below:

