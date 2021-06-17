Photo : Sam Rutherford

Sony says it has a “major” software update coming for the PS5 later this year, so to help test out the new software before it gets officially released, you can now sign up for a today PS5 software beta program.

Starting today, people over the age of 18 living in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U K, Germany, and France can register for the PS5 beta program for free here. Sony hasn’t said how many people will be accepted into the program , but the main purpose is to let users try out new features and provide feedback before the update is eventually pushed out to the public.

Sony says that if someone is selected, the only real requirements for participating in the beta program (aside from having a PS5, of course) are having an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account.

Once selected, participants should receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta. A nyone selected will automatically be registered for any beta tests in the future.

Unfortunately, Sony did not disclose any of the new features or services being tested as part of the beta, though Sony did promise to share more info “in the coming weeks.”

The PS5's first major software update arrived earlier this spring and added new features like support for storing PS5 games on external hard drives, cross-gen Share Play with the PS4, new personalization options, and more.

Following the launch of the PS5, one of the biggest features Sony promised but has yet to deliver is support for installing a secondary SSD in the console’s expansion bay. Sony claims it’s planning to release a list of approved SSDs that have been tested to be compatible with the PS5 once support for the feature has been released. And with both versions of the PS5 only offering 667GB of base storage, any solution that provides additional room for games and media would be welcomed.

Not to be outdone, today Microsoft announced the return of the Xbox Design Lab after the program took an 8- month hiatus that started shortly before the release of the new Xbox Series consoles.

The Xbox Design Lab allows people to create custom color schemes for the Xbox Series controller, featuring a range of 18 different colors across various components, including the gamepad’s analog sticks, face buttons, triggers, and its main plastic housing.

Controllers from the Xbox Design Lab cost $70 each ($10 more than a standard gamepad), though you can fork over an extra $10 to get your GamerTag engraved on the controller too.