We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future

You Need to Update Chrome Right Now

briannap
Brianna Provenzano
Filed to:Google Chrome
Google ChromeZero DayssecurityBrowsersGoogleChromeExtensionsInternet!
Save
Illustration for article titled You Need to Update Chrome Right Now
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Staff (Getty Images)

Google rolled out Chrome version 86.0.4240.198 on Wednesday in response to two zero-day vulnerabilities discovered in the wild—the fourth and fifth security flaws discovered in the browser in the last three weeks alone.

Advertisement

Although Google has not made details about the attacks involving the zero-days public, the company was reportedly alerted to the vulnerabilities by anonymous sources on Monday and Wednesday. The first three zero-days, which were found on October 20 and November 2, were discovered internally by Google security researchers.

In the changelog for Chrome 86.0.4240.198, the security fixes are listed as an “inappropriate implementation in V8,” and a “use after free in site isolation” memory corruption bug.

Advertisement

Generally, zero-days are only exploited in a small number of selected targets, meaning there’s no immediate cause for panic if your browser hasn’t been updated in a while. Still, its recommended that users protect themselves by downloading Chrome 86.0.4240.198 when they can by “help” and then “about Google Chrome” on the browser’s main menu.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Freaky Star Vince Vaughn on How He Embodied Both a Teenage Girl and a Serial Killer

PSA: Boiling Chicken in Yellowstone’s Hot Springs Is a Crime

Even the Perfect Batman Cartoon Was Bullshit Once in a While

George Lucas' Plans for His Star Wars Sequels Were More Familiar Than You'd Think

DISCUSSION

bkilburn
ArtistAtLarge

I did. FireFox v82.