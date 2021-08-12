Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is finally, finally heading to theaters and HBO Max on October 22. But you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on these collectible figures from Dark Horse and Legendary Entertainment, since they’re not releasing until spring 2022. However, good news! io9 has the exclusive first look at the trio: Chani (played by Zendaya), Glossu “The Beast” Rabban (Dave Bautista), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). They join the previously revealed figures (available a bit earlier, on December 1) of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa)—and it’s safe to assume more will be on the way eventually because Dune has a hell of a lot of characters populating its epic story.

These three new figures, as well as the already announced three, stand 9"-9.75" tall and are available for pre-order through TFAW.com, where they will run you $59.99 each. Check ‘em out!