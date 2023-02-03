News

YouTube Contractors Ready to Strike as Return to Office Hits Post-Pandemic High

The contractors are also demanding more pay, as they argue their current rate won't sustain the cost of living in Austin, Texas.

By
Kevin Hurler
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The employees are employed by Cognizant but are in contract with YouTube Music and are ready to strike today.
The employees are employed by Cognizant but are in contract with YouTube Music and are ready to strike today.
Image: Sharaf Maksumov (Shutterstock)

Working from home was one of the perks of the covid-19 stay-at-home orders, and most of the corporate world was able to prove that their jobs could be done fully or mostly remote. But big tech’s push to return to work is not coming without resistance, as Axios is reporting this morning that contractors at YouTube are prepared to strike over being forced to return to the office.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
How to Use Apple's Spatial Audio on AirPods Max and Pro
February 18, 2021
A Transformer Is Headed to the Moon
March 23, 2022

The 43 contractors work in Texas for YouTube Music and are preparing to go on strike this afternoon over being forced to return to the company’s office in Austin this Monday, despite some of these contractors being completely remote previously. The contractors are employed by Cognizant, and Axios reports that a return-to-work notification was sent to them in November—after they had filed for union recognition.

“Our hope is we can actually have a dialogue where we are listened to,” said Cognizant/YouTube employee Neil Gossell, as quoted in Axios.

Advertisement

YouTube did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment.

One of the main sticking points for the Cognizant contractors is pay. The contractors say their pay begins at $19 per hour, and claim that this isn’t enough income to sustain a life in Austin, where their office is. About 25% of the contractors currently live in Austin but some say they work more than one job to make ends meet. Axios says that the majority of these contractors were hired during the pandemic and have always been remote workers.

G/O Media may get a commission
Safe Haven Health
Addiction counseling
Safe Haven Health

Accessible for all
Safe Haven prioritizes your needs with flexible and individuated substance abuse treatment, specifically opioid & alcohol addiction.

Advertisement

At the same time, office occupancy has hit a post-pandemic high of 50.4% according to Axios, who cites a report from Kastle Systems. While the return to office trend has steadily increased since July 2021, the number appears to have plateaued since September, hinting at a new (old) reality for the corporate world. Tech giants like Tesla, Apple, and Google have been forcing their employees to return to the office post-pandemic for at least a year now, but some employees are continuing to pushback.

TechNews