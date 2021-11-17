By this point, you are probably already sick of the metaverse, and it hasn’t even arrived. Though the term has existed in science fiction for decades, it quickly became tech’s hottest buzzword and greatest source of marketing material since Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook (now Meta) would become a metaverse company within the next five years.



Since Meta’s name change, just about every company with a semblance of a digital presence has released shareholder statements, given talks, or Tweeted about their plans for “the metaverse.” Gizmodo trudged through the armada of announcements over the past few weeks and has broken down the top 10 metaverses that might go beyond a one-off press release.