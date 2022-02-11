There’s no better way to ensure you end up on the invite list for the best summer parties and BBQs then by impressing your neighbors with the perfect Super Bowl bash in February. Good food and snacks are of the utmost performance, but with the right gadgets you can take your Super Bowl party to the next memorable level.

When budgeting for the big game, just think of all the money you’re saving by not dropping thousands and thousands of dollars to watch the Super Bowl in person (though you might be snagging a new TV) . Most of these gadgets are completely unnecessary and obscenely over-the-top the rest of the year, but for Super Bowl Sunday they’re must- haves if you want your guests to remember your party more than the game itself.