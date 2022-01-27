Whether you have a stake in who wins the Super Bowl or you just enjoy the theatrics of the half-time show, the best way to experience the Big Game is by watching it live with friends and a full spread of snacks. And if you don’t shell out for cable each month, there are still plenty of ways to watch the Super Bowl unfold by streaming it. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s everything you need to know.



When Is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI —a fancier way to say the number 56— is happening on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

If the NFL decides California’s covid-19 restrictions are restrictive, there is a contingency plan to host the Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will go on, regardless of where it’s played.

Who is Playing?

We don’t know yet! But if last weekend’s playoff games are any indication, finding out will definitely be exciting. On Jan. 30, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Then, the San Francisco 49ers will play against their Southern California rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. The winners of those two games will face off for Super Bowl 2022.

What Time Is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Then, it’s all pigskin and commercials with blockbuster budgets until the half-time show, which starts around 8 p.m. ET, depending on how the game progresses (or doesn’t).

How Do I Stream the Super Bowl?

If you’re not headed to a neighbor’s house to watch the Super Bowl, and you don’t have cable at home or an over-the-air antenna, you can stream the Super Bowl instead through a smart TV, set-top box, or dongle like a Chromecast with Google TV.

NBC’s live broadcast is available as a part of YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV’s streaming packages. Streaming apps with on-demand content will also offer the game, including Peacock, Yahoo Sports, and NFL GamePass. For non-video coverage, you can turn your digital dial to Sirius XM and Westwood One radio stations (which are streaming on TuneIn).

What About the Ads?

The Super Bowl is typically known for its outlandish, hilarious, incongruent, and sometimes offensive advertising. This year’s Super Bowl is expected to be no different. Ad slots sold out, which hopefully means brands are planning to put forward their most over-the-top TV spots.

If you’re just in it for the ridiculous commercials, here’s a spoiler on what to expect. So far we know Budweiser’s callback to its trusty Clydesdales pulling carts of beer is in store, with a scene with Idris Elba being affable on a faux video conference—just like us at home! There’s also a cringe-worthy ad from AT&T featuring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis who are, as it’s known among the pop cultured, Ashton Kutcher’s ex-wife and current wife. It might be worth tuning in just to see what all the fuss is about.