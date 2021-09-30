Bart Simpson’s Dracula (Treehouse of Horror IV, 1993)

We’ve written before about just how clever this skit is, not just for its vampire shenanigans. The way it uses the fact that it’s Bart Simpson’s Dracula shines a light on the way Bart really loves his sister beyond all the sibling jibes and really just makes it one of the finest Treehouse tales around. Plus, who doesn’t love a super happy fun slide?



There are obviously plenty, plenty more Treehouse greats beyond these 10. Which skit is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!