MAGACOIN

MAGACOIN

Trumpworld is a cabal of vampire-like grifters that exists for the sole purpose of feeding on the bank accounts of the angry and easily taken in, so it’s actually sort of surprising that it’s taken until 2021 for a cryptocurrency called MAGACOIN to launch.

In July, Input Mag reported, a group calling themselves “America First Conservatives” generated 75 million units of cryptocurrency they called MAGACOINs—that number selected because it is approximately the number of people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. (Many right-wingers have trumpeted those 75 million voters as having been disenfranchised by Joe Biden’s victory, as opposed to, you know, just having voted for the loser.) Some 10 million of these coins have already gone to a super PAC called the MAGACOIN Victory Fund, with the crypto’s creators writing on their website that “The greater the value of each MAGACOIN, the more resources the MAGACOIN Victory Fund will have to support and elect MAGA candidates nationwide.”

Instead of holding an auction referred to as an initial coin offer, the creators have offered 100 MAGACOINs to anyone who signs up. In the first week, roughly 1,000 Trump supporters did so, the vast majority of whom did nothing but take the free offer. A handful of others appear to have taken advantage of a promotional campaign offering 1,000 of the coins to approved right-wing personalities in exchange for spreading the word about MAGACOIN—something we know because embarrassingly terrible security measures on the crypto’s website allowed a self-declared hacktivist to leak its entire user database to the Guardian.

The Guardian identified the owner of one account with 1,500 MAGACOINS as John Rush, a right-wing broadcaster in Denver who has played host to Marc Zelinka, who supposedly created the cryptocurrency and also happens to be a literal used car salesman.

The Daily Dot also examined business records for a newly registered company bearing the cryptocurrency’s name and identified it as being controlled by infamous North Carolina political operative Reilly O’Neal. He’s at the center of a sprawling web of political action committees and other groups, some of which have been the subject of ethics complaints and accusations they collect donations without materially contributing to conservative causes. (O’Neal has disputed those accusations and complaints. ) The address listed on the MAGACOIN Victory Fund’s Federal Election Commission records is also tied to other companies controlled by O’Neal, such as email vendor Rightside Lists LLC and Mustard Seed Media, the owner of far-right blog Big League Politics. As the Guardian noted, Big League Politics has eagerly promoted MAGACOIN to readers.