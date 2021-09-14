In two weeks, audiences will watch as two of Spider-Man’s most legendary villains go toe to toe, but the web-slinger himself won’t be anywhere in sight. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens October 1 and it picks up where the 2018 mega-hit Venom starring Tom Hardy left off. Down-on-his-luck news reporter Eddie Brock is finally coming to terms with the fact he’s got an alien symbiote living inside him—and that he’s going to have to face another one named Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson.
And though Venom and Carnage first debuted in the pages of Spider-Man comics, Spider-Man has his own problems. In December, he’s going to unlock a multiverse—and, we assume, come up against not just some other familiar villains, but multiple versions of himself as well. Basically, neither Venom nor Spider-Man have time for each other just yet. But Andy Serkis, the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, knows that’s what audiences want.
“Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips,” Serkis said in an interview with IGN, via Comic Book. “They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course it’s gonna happen.”
As a person whose livelihood is dependent on this particular Venom story working for audiences, which could then potentially set up more Venom stories, Serkis obviously doesn’t want to see that meeting happen just yet. (Once Venom faces off with Spider-Man, odds are, that’s it for one of them ... and his name isn’t “Spider-Man.”) Plus, Serkis suggests that good things come to those who wait. “Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is,” Serkis continued. “If people want more Venom stories, then to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”
Think about Thanos. If Thanos was the villain of the first Avengers movie, instead of just showing up for a second at the very end, what would’ve come next? Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were so successful and satisfying because it took so long to get there. Stories take time to develop and Serkis’ thought process here certainly makes it sound like two things are true. One, that Sony has planned a show down between Spider-Man and Venom. Two, it’s gonna be something a bit more substantial than one simply appearing in the other’s film.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 1. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens December 17.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION
I think by going the way they did with Venom, they abandoned one of the most aspects of not just Venom, but his role in the stories of Peter, Eddie, and Flash Thompson. Venom is a story about bad relationships and recovering from them.
The symbiote’s history is littered with terrible relationships that turned them into a monster well before they bonded with Peter. they had been abused by an alien overlord for their power before arriving on Battleworld.
When Peter used it, it fed on his darker impulses, much like it did with it previous host. Peter gave in because he was an inexperienced kid who didn’t know what he had. When he found out, he was terrified and forcibly removed the symbiote, abandoning it.
Eddie, at the lowest point of his life, became Venom’s next host, and the two formed a partnership based exclusively on their mutual hatred for Peter. This is a terrible framework for a relationship, and Eddie eventually grew to hate the symbiote, eventually abandoning it so he could die alone for what he saw as penance.
Mac Gargan was the next host, and it was almost as abusive as the alien warlord, with Mac seeing Venom as a weapon and using chemicals to make them more appealing to the public.
Then, Venom was bound to Flash Thompson by the US government. What should have been another in the cycle of abuse instead turned out to be the first positive relationship Venom ever had. Flash initially saw the symbiote as a weapon, but grew to understand their turbulent history, and together they learned to be a hero.
With Flash’s death, Venom returned to Eddie, but they were changed, and knew that they couldn’t continue from the way things were before, so they began to communicate and work together, with the symbiote now acting as the voice of reason for the violently inclined Eddie.
What the movie did is they cut out this character development but just jumped ahead to when Flash was the host and renamed him Eddie. You lose all this context that shows how a number of characters developed over the course of 30+ years.
The movie was fun, but it lacked that deeper emotional core. You can’t have that same tension of scorned Ex’s in the MCU because that history was never established. Even now in the comics Peter sees the symbiote as repulsive and treats it with scorn, to the point where those who never served as a host will call-out Peter for his role in warping someone who didn’t know any better.
You can’t have that same moment in the films because they skipped over the path to get there for the sake of a film deal that was made back in the early 90s and a bunch of executives horny to cash in on a property they don’t know how to manage.