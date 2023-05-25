“It is the far future. Earth has been abandoned for generations. Humanity left for brighter stars, richer planets, and shining colonies. To fuel their dreams of a better tomorrow, the humans turned to the Elementals and their magic. This magic is an invaluable source of power and labor. Machines were created to harness and enslave the Elementals .

“You were one of these Enslaved Elementals. You are machines that echo the legendary magic you once possessed. You and your friends are among the few who have managed to return to Earth. What remains of Earth’s cities is falling apart. The Corp won’t let go of you so easily either. But shining through the cracks is a magic that is ready to be reborn.

“Can you outrun t he Corp long enough and bring forth the Rebirth of magic? Will you survive this revolution you’ve started, or will t he Corp recapture you? We play the game of Balikbayan: Returning Home to find out.”

