May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the U.S., and in honor of the incredible work done by Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander designers, I pulled together a list of games for you to check out. These games are created by designers who live across the globe and are not limited by location.
From Gubat Banwa’s martial arts warrior RPG to Arc’s Doomsday-clock timing system, there’s an incredible breadth to the design sensibilities, themes, and genres featured. Hopefully you’ll find your next favorite game.