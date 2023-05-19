“A Quarter Mile at a Time is a game about surviving the post-post-apocalypse with nothing but a sick ass set of wheels, a snarl on your face and a gleam in your eye, and your found family. All you need to play this game is a handful of d6s and a few people to play with. This game has the head of the Fast and the Furious, the body of Mad Max: Fury Road, and the soul of Cyberpunk 2020. Use it to tell stories that are goofy and gonzo, earnest and heartfelt, or any/everything else.”

