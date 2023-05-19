So many of us love the Fast & Furious franchise precisely because it is equal parts earnest and absolutely batshit. I’ve collected some tabletop role playing games (and one board game!) that are perfect for playing out life on the fringes of society, with nothing but a car and your family to hold you together.
A Quarter Mile at a Time
“A Quarter Mile at a Time is a game about surviving the post-post-apocalypse with nothing but a sick ass set of wheels, a snarl on your face and a gleam in your eye, and your found family. All you need to play this game is a handful of d6s and a few people to play with. This game has the head of the Fast and the Furious, the body of Mad Max: Fury Road, and the soul of Cyberpunk 2020. Use it to tell stories that are goofy and gonzo, earnest and heartfelt, or any/everything else.”
Torq
“Torq is a post-apocalyptic car-PG for 2-5 players by Will Jobst. Half road warrior tactics, half freeform roleplaying. In Torq, you are a driver: a traveller with special talents who ventures from community-to-community to help in anyway they can.”
Wild Speed: Space Family
“Wild Speed: Space Family is a game about an extraordinarily over the top action film. Players play characters in the 10th iteration of a popular action film franchise where ridiculous stunts, inexplicable science, and seemingly magical technology are common elements of the plot. Feel free to base your game off of an existing action film franchise or make up your own.”
Shroom Barge
“Shroom Barge is a Mörk Borg expansion that adds mushrooms, mushroom magic, and barge racing to the dying world.”
Thunder Road: Vendetta
“Thunder Road: Vendetta is a game of fast turns, high interaction, and dicey decisions. Your crew will drive through perilous roads, dodge hazards, slam into other cars, and ﬁre those guns. Or, when all else fails, CALL IN THE CHOPPER!”
Adrenaline
Adrenaline uses the Forged in the Dark system based on John Harper’s Blades in the Dark RPG; it’s “a game about a group of thrill-seeking characters in a close-knit crew who swindle, steal, and shoot their way to infamy and fortune—or die trying. The game takes place in a fictional setting that looks just like our modern world.”
Night Drifters
“Night Drifters is a role-playing game about teen drama and street racing, taking inspiration from shows like Initial D. Urban teens with fast cars, attitude, and enough time to get into trouble collide, amping up the tension until everything’s put on the line for the final race. Go fast, act rash, and don’t look back.”
Justice Velocity
“Justice Velocity is a game of heists, hijinks, espionage, and fast cars. The game’s mechanics encourage players to push situations into overdrive with High Octane Mode and spend Juice Points on triggering wild abilities.”
First Ride/Last Ride
“First Ride/Last Ride is a short but intense one-player game about living on the edge, pulling heists, and driving high-performance cars in illegal street races. It is also a game about family, responsibility, and the limits of love and loyalty.”
Cars and Family
Cars and Family is “a Lasers and Feelings hack of fast and furious street racing criminals. In this TTRPG, you are a crew of international thieves who use their incredible street racing skills to pull of daring heists in exotic locations!”
I don’t have friends. I have family.
There’s truly a no film franchise quite like Fast & Furious, probably for good reason. We know that there’s still more story to tell, since Fast X is split into a two-part finale. While you’re waiting to see how it all ends, play some games with your friends and family, maybe?
