Photo : Acer

Acer just announced a dizzying number of new systems, including a big refresh to its gaming portfolio.

Here’s a look at all the new gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories from Acer headed our way real soon.



New Helios and Triton Notebooks on Deck

Acer’s biggest and most expensive new gaming laptop, the 17.3-inch Predator Helios 500 (starting at $2,500) boasts some of the most impressive specs you can get on a big desktop replacement today. Not only can it be equipped with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, it also comes with two high-end display options: a super fast full HD panel with a 360Hz refresh rate, or a 2560 x 1600 miniLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness upwards of 1000 nits.

While it doesn’t have an official VESA certification, Acer says the Helios 500's screen is so bright it’s equivalent to a VESA HDR 1000 rating, which should deliver rich and accurate colors, while the 360Hz display option also comes with a quick 3ms response rate. On top of that, the Helios 500 comes with room for two PCIe NVMe SSDs (available in RAID 0) and a standard SATA HDD, so you should have plenty of room for even the biggest games (I’m looking at you, COD).

The Helios 500 also comes with a Acer’s PowerGem cooling tech and redesigned fans to help keep heat from impacting performance, while Acer even provides optional Racing and MagForce WASD keys with mechanical switches to help improve responsiveness while gaming.

Acer says it gave the Triton 500 SE a slightly more subdued design so you can use it as a work machine without attracting too much attention. Click through for more official pics of the Triton 500 SE. Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer 1 / 4

Meanwhile, for people looking for a slightly more portable gaming notebook, there’s the 16-inch Predator Triton 500 SE (starting at $1,750), which supports a number of the same config options as its bigger sibling, including a Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, and even a similar WQXGA miniLED display (though the Triton 500 SE’s other display option tops out at just 240Hz).

However, the Triton 500 SE sports a slimmer chassis that measures 0.75 inches thick, so you don’t get quite as much flexibility in terms of storage options. But Acer claims the Triton 500 SE can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life, so it should be a much better choice for anyone needs a powerful notebook they can take on the go.

Don’t Forget About the Gaming Desktops

If you’re looking for something to power a home gaming setup, meet the new Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops.

Starting at $1,200, the Orion 3000 is based around a relatively compact mid-tower and includes support for up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and RTX 3070 GPUs, up to 64GB of RAM, and four built-in customizable RGB fans.

As the more expensive of the two, the Orion 3000 sports a slightly more premium case. Image : Acer T he Nitro 50 ain’t bad- looking, either, and can be configured with an option Qi wireless charger. Image : Acer 1 / 2

Moving down slightly to the Nitro 50— starting at just $950 and topping out with an Nvidia RTX 3060Ti— which it isn’t quite as powerful as the Orion 3000, though you do at least get a choice between 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPUs. And as a small bonus for general usability, the Nitro 50 can also be equipped with an optional Qi wireless charging pad built into its case—v ery hand y, if you ask me.

Accessories Galore

Aside from new laptops and desktops, Acer is also releasing its new Predator Cestus 335 gaming mouse, which features a 2,000Hz polling rate that goes up to 19,000 DPI, and 10 programmable buttons that should be more than enough for all but the most hardcore MMORPG fans.

Two fun bonuses on the Predator CG437K: It comes with a built-in KVM switch and embedded RGB light strips in back. Image : Acer

As one of the leading makers of gaming monitors, Acer is adding the $1,300 Predator x28, $2,000 Predator X38 S, and the massive $1,800 Predator CG437K S to its roster, which range from 28 inches to a whopping 42.5 inches in size.

Featuring Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, VESA Display HDR 1000 certification, and support for HDMI 2.1, the Predator CG437K S is equally adept at PC or console gaming, while the 28-inch Predator X28 and 37.5-inch Predator x38 S are geared more toward the PC crowd, thanks to their slightly higher refresh rates of 155Hz and 175HZ, respectively.

The new Cestus 355 is on the right. Image : Acer

Finally, there’s the Predator Connect D5 dongle, which is a bit of an oddball accessory that adds support for 5G (including 5G hotspot functionality) to your gaming rig via USB-C, for the handful of gamers who live in areas with fast mobile networks and bad fixed broadbrand.

So while this isn’t a top to bottom refresh of Acer’s entire gaming lineup, there’s still a ton of new gaming hardware coming out from Acer over the next few months.

The Triton 500 SE is slated to be available in June, with the Helios 500 arriving later in August. Meanwhile, the Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 desktops will be available even sooner in July, with the new gaming monitor arriving later in the fall between August and November.