Anakin Skywalker’s opinions on sand are very well documented. He thinks it’s coarse, rough, irritating, and gets everywhere. It also can be a real pain for visuals if you happen to be waging a war on a planet covered in it. That much was clear in the latest episode of Ahsoka which featured live-action flashbacks to the Clone Wars.

The scenes were covered in some sort of dense fog. Was it sand being sprayed everywhere due to the destruction? Perhaps. Was it a more figurative manifestation of the fact we were seeing a dream world? Most likely. Whatever the answer is though it made it hard to get a good, clear look at Dave Filoni’s live-action interpretation of the animated characters he helped create all those years ago.

That changes today though, as Lucasfilm has released character posters for three of those main Clone Wars-era characters: Anakin Skywalker, a young padawan Ahsoka Tano, and Captain Rex. Each are characters we’ve seen several times since - in movies, TV, and animation - but this was the first time the younger, animated versions of those characters from The Clone Wars series got a live-action look. And here they are, minus the dream fog/sand/whatever.

Earlier in the season, I wrote about how Ahsoka may have shot itself in the foot by not giving fans context of where the character came from. I even hypothesized “Imagine Hayden Christensen (or even Matt Lanter) providing a voiceover to a montage that included four or five iconic Clone Wars beats recreated in live-action. Something that would’ve set the table in a much easier way, energized superfans, and also given everyone else a chance to understand why this character is getting this show.” Well, it took a few episodes, but that’s almost exactly what we got. And damned of those costumes, and that casting, isn’t perfect.

