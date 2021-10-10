When Animaniacs returned with a brand new season on Hulu last year, the end result was something nostalgic, but not entirely sure who it was for. New episodes are just a month away from release, and the first look at season two may not change your mind either way.



Premiering at the series’ New York Comic-Con 2021 panel—featuring voice actors Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), Rob Paulson (Yakko), and Maurice Lamarche (The Brain)—the clip below has the Warner siblings spoof Thundercats.

The ‘80s Cats skit is funny enough, if only because Paulsen can do the “Thundercats, HOOOOOO!” surprisingly well. Likewise, the song is catchy in the way that most Animaniacs songs are, it just feels like a punchline that’s too late. The Thundercats exist in this weird cultural limbo right now after the end of the zany Thundercats Roar! and the 2011 anime reboot. If the joke came around the time of Roar or if we were still talking about that movie that may be happening, it may have hit harder. Either way, the Warners and Pinky and the Brain will do what they do best during the new 13-episode season: pop culture references, cartoony chaos, and try to take over the world.

In a press release provided to io9, the only confirmed returning characters from last season are the alien Starbox and Cindy, the human girl who thinks he’s a weird-looking animal. The press release also teases some “rejected characters” left on the cutting room floor but provides no further info. Maybe it’ll bring back some of the characters from the original show like Slappy Squirrel? Or do we have to wait until season three for them?

Animaniacs season two hits Hulu on November 5.

