Apple AirTags Have Created a Whole New World of Accessories

Screenshot : Apple

Apple’s little Bluetooth location-tracking AirTags are finally here and ready to be attached to your key rings, luggage handles, or whatever else you tend to lose and would very much like to find again. Sure, you can absolutely buy an AirTag and throw it in a bag without any covering whatsoever, but you’ll probably want to slip it inside an accessory that’s more easily visible when it’s lost.

Adding an accessory to the $29 price of the AirTag itself makes Apple’s newest device more of an investment. Apple, of course, has a lineup of branded accessories for the AirTag, but if you don’t want just a regular keychain—or maybe you don’t want to spend $30 for one—there are plenty of third-party accessories for the AirTag already available to preorder.

