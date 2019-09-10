Screenshot: Apple (YouTube)

Folks who like iPads but hate spending lots of money will be glad to learn that Apple has just announced a new 10.2-inch entry-level iPad.



The refresh replaces the sixth-generation 9.7-inch model which the company released in spring 2018. And let’s not forget that the basic design of the cheapest Apple tablet has remained largely unchanged since the iPad 2. So one might say it’s about time.

Advertisement

The new iPad packs a Retina display, a Smart Connector to connect Apple’s optional keyboard, and an 8MP camera. Powering the 10.2-inch device is the A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says is twice as fast as the “top-selling PC.”

Advertisement

The 10.20-inch iPad will cost you $329, or $299 for educational customers. It starts shipping at the end of September.

Additional reporting by Andrew Couts