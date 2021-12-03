The recent Spider-Man movies have all had a bit of an ongoing joke to them, except it’s nothing really to do with the films themselves. No, it’s that, outside of a few choice options (we see you, Homecoming chillaxing Spidey poster), most of Sony’s posters for Homecoming, Far From Home, and now No Way Home have, uh, certainly had a look to them. Three new ones, at the least, try to push back against that bad rep... emphasis on the try.
International Doc Ock Poster
As we get closer to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s December 17 release date, our only new looks at the film right now are coming in the form of posters. Case in point, a trio of new posters today framed like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man squaring up against three classic returning villains. Here he is with Doc Ock, which mostly works because thank all of our gods for Alfred Molina, frankly.
International Electro Poster
Here he is up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who’s looking very different from his Amazing Spider-Man 2 self, wearing what looks quite like an Arc Reactor. Bits of Tony Stark’s legacy: not just for Peter Parker to wear long after his death.
International Green Goblin Poster
And lastly, here he is up against Willem Dafoe’s updated Green Goblin.
They’re.... fine! Well, they’re fine-ish. They may be one awkward photoshopped layer over the other, but there’s at least an attempt at some kind of dynamism here. You have the focus on the villains rather than Peter, it’s a dramatic angle on a confrontation instead of them just squaring up at each other from opposite sides of the poster. It’s all right! Especially when most of the other new posters also coming out alongside them are, well... take a look for yourself.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Main Poster
Good god, it’s the many-headed beast of bad poster design! Basically each Spidey movie in Jon Watt’s trilogy has been blighted with one of these “many heads” collages for a poster, but No Way Home ups the ante by wrapping several of its poster ideas around turning Doc Ock’s arms into a portal-esque framing device. It’s like someone there went “They love Endgame’s portal bit, right? What if the portal was... Doc Ock’s arms?”
Spidey Suit International Poster 1
While the bulk of the posters for No Way Home have focused on putting Peter back in his Iron Spider uniform, at least these international character posters remember that he’ll have other suits in this movie. Here’s the Black and Gold suit we’ve seen Peter wearing with some mystical, presumably Doctor Strange-linked artefacts as he battles his multiversal foes. Fine suit, but once again, what is it with this movie’s poster aesthetic and portals?
Spidey Suit International Poster 2
And here it is with Peter’s black-and-red Far From Home creation, which seems like it’s pretty much immediately being ousted in No Way Home to make way for the hybridized ‘Integrated’ suit that mashes it up with the Iron Spider. Tony Stark’s long shadow continues to be as hard to shake as a No Way Home poster without some kind of trippy circular nonsense going on.
No Way Home IMAX Poster 1
The film’s tie in posters for its partnership with IMAX isn’t great either, because you either get Peter swinging his way through Inception...
No Way Home IMAX Poster 2
Or you get “What if Homecoming’s ferry scene, but... the IMAX logo?” Like, these are always gonna be kind of bad, because the focus has to be on the IMAX logo to remind people at an IMAX theater that they’re going to be watching things in an IMAX supported format. IMAX!
Anyway, Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17. Just avert your eyes in the lobby from these nightmares as you find your way to your seat.
