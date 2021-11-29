Spoiler: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) does not die in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apparently. Because Amy Pascal says that work has already begun on an entirely new trilogy of movies starring the baby-faced actor, still set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if someone would know it’s very likely the producer of No Way Home, Homecoming, Far From Home, Into the Spider-Verse, both Venom movies, Morbius, and every other Spider-movie coming down the pike.

Pascal dropped the news in a middle of an interview with Fandango about the upcoming MCU film, which brings together villains from all three Spider-Man movie franchises (and very likely more). In fact, she interrupted the interview to mention it:

Fandango: You know, as you wrap up this trilogy of films in collaboration with Marvel Studios… Pascal: Can I say something about that? Fandango: Sure. Pascal: This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel— [ this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies. Fandango: It’s great to know that this collaboration is going to continue. Pascal: Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.

This comes about a month and a half after Tom Holland talked to Entertainment Weekly about No Way Home, which he ominously described as a “conclusion”: “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

It’s interesting that Pascal is so affirmative about there being more Spider-Man MCU movies while Holland played coy. Normally, movie stars, producers, and executives go the latter route to keep studio plans secret, so for Pascal to make such a statement likely means a second trilogy with Holland is definitely on the way, and work has already begun. Assuming all three happen, that would make Spider-Man the MCU character with the most stand alone movies (unless Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth decide to churn out another couple of Thor movies, which would be fine with us) which makes sense. Spidey is Marvel’s biggest character. Of course he’d have the most films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya as MJ, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It premieres on December 17.

