A lot has happened since James Cameron’s first Avatar movie came out in 2009. Presidents have come and gone, pandemics have waxed and waned, and empires have risen and fallen. Also, Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco shot her scenes as a hawkish general and then assumed the movie bombed because she never heard anything about it.



Talking on The View, Falco mentioned she shot her scenes for The Way of Water more than four years ago, and, since no one ever talked about the film, assumed it flopped at the box office: “I saw the first one when it was out. The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens! Someone recently said, ‘Avatar is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’”

Edie Falco On Diving Into ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | The View

What I love about this is that Falco never bothered to check that if the sequel to the highest-grossing movie in the history of the world actually came out or not. She couldn’t be bothered to spend 10 full seconds on a Google search, that’s how much the movie about blue cat children ceaselessly disobeying their father meant to her. to But what’s interesting—maybe—is that Falco’s General Ardmore seems like she’ll be a major antagonist in future Avatar movies, since it’s a high-profile actor is a small, rather thankless role. But if she hasn’t been paying attention to the franchise at all, is she even in the third movie director James Cameron has already shot?



