The animals and plants of Earth are in a perpetual state of interaction, leading to all sorts of fascinating creatures and relationships. The winning photos of the Capturing Ecology 2021 competition exemplify our planet’s penchant for diversity.



Organized by the British Ecological Society, the annual Capturing Ecology competition celebrates the diversity of ecology by honoring the best photos of plants and animals from across the globe. “Wildlife and nature photography is so vital today, as it helps to showcase parts of the natural world which would otherwise remain hidden from the view of most of us,” Laura Dyer, a competition judge, said in a press release. “And it is only by seeing the beauty of nature that we will be inspired to protect and conserve it.”

This year, a total of 15 photos were chosen as winners across six different categories. You can check them all out right here.