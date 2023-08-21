Essential Back to School Gear Guide for Pop Culture Fans

School is back in session and if there’s still fandom gear to check off your shopping list, io9 has you covered.

Advertisement

Featuring the latest pop culture ‘ fits inspired by Studio Ghibli, Barbie, DC, Disney, Marvel, and Sanrio, among other genre faves, these collections come from BoxLunch, BlackMilk, Cakeworthy, and RSVLTS. For your tech needs there’s also selections from Sprayground, Nudient, Casetify, and more. And don’t forget some self-care grooming from a Dr. Squatch drop to make you feel like one of E arth’s mightiest heroes, or Barbie glam from Truly.

Here’s the gallery of fandom back-to-school goods!