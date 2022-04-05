DC Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ attempt to bring the Justice League and their counterparts into a new medium is nearly here. The publisher announced that the release of Batman Unburied, a podcast produced by longtime Batman movie writer David S. Goyer and starring Black Panther’s Winston Duke as the Dark Knight, is less than a month away—but you can listen to a preview of it today.



DC/WB is really pulling out the stops for Unburied. The all-star cast includes Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, longtime Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer as the new villain The Harvester, Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs’ as Alfred, John Wick’s Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, The Rookie’s Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne, Horizon: Zero Dawn’s Ashley Burch as Vicki Vale, and more. Here’s the new trailer:

So it arguably makes sense that Batman Unburied will definitely not be a traditional Bat-story. Certainly, Duke’s Bruce Wayne has something the character has never had before: a day job. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Batman Unburied is a psychological thriller that will take listeners on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne, introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains. When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will Wayne be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.”

I would bet those “classic Batman Super-Villains” will be voiced by a number of surprise celebrities, and it’ll be interesting to see how far off the beaten Bat-path Goyer and his crew are willing to take their interpretation of Batman. You can find out for yourself when the Spotify-exclusive Batman Unburied debuts on May 3.

