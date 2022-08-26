Last week, we recommended a myriad of gadgets and devices for cash-strapped students headed off to college to live in tiny dorm rooms and cramped apartments. But what if your college experience is the opposite, and your biggest worry isn’t about all the debt you’ll be left with from higher education, but how you can maximize all the fun you’re going to have?



This week, we’ve rounded up the best college life gear for those not struggling with space, a tight budget, or the stresses of actually doing any studying. Think Rodney Dangerfield in Back to School, or the filthy rich preppy antagonists in every ‘80s college movie. This is all the stuff you’ll need to earn a PhD in partying, or a Masters of mirth.