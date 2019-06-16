Excellent news here at Gizmodo, where I presume what’s left of our blogger-chewed Forbidden Sandwich is still festering in the back of a fridge. We have discovered yet more ingredients to add to the mix, including head cheese from an ancient species of Pleistocene wolf found preserved in Siberia, cannabis residue scraped from a brazier in a 2,500-year-old tomb in the Pamir mountains of Central Asia, and as a garnish, leftover human blood from a bed bug feast.



For the less adventurous—or perhaps for those who merely do not wish to melt like the Nazi at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark—we’ve still got plenty in store. This week, our reporters covered Mitch McConnell’s continued attempts to block new net neutrality rules, the Big Tech lawyer who earns his living insisting Google doesn’t dominate search, how cheap bee houses don’t help our busy friends, the future of Falcon & Winter Soldier, and just why the PS5 or Project Scarlett won’t be out until 2020.

