Blumhouse Has Found Its Next Horror Universe

Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Okwui Okpokwasili has joined David Gordon Green’s Exorcist remake. Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe’s new sci-fi movie gets a gorgeous new poster. Plus, what’s coming on the season finale of Kung Fu, and the next episode of The Flash. Spoilers get!



The Exorcist

Deadline reports Okwui Okpokwasili (Agatha: Coven of Chaos) is the latest to join the cast of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist in an undisclosed role.

Dead By Daylight

According to Variety, a film adaptation of the popular multiplayer horror video game Dead By Daylight is now in development at Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster. However, the search for a writer and director is still ongoing.

The Thundermans Return

TV Line also has word original cast members Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi will reunite for a Thundermans TV movie at Nickelodeon. The story is said to find “twins Phoebe (Kosarin) and Max (Griffo) getting sent back to live with their folks Hank (Tallman) and Barb (Blasi) after one of their super saves doesn’t go as planned. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return and Billy (Velazquez) and Nora (Riecke) look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.”

A Girl Meets a Boy and a Robot

We also have a teaser poster for Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe’s new film, A Girl Meets a Boy and a Robot.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

New images from The Doom That Came to Gotham give us new looks at the film’s versions of Talia al Ghul, t he Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and Killer Croc.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced a June release window for the TWD spinoff and released some new BTS footage as well .

Krapopolis

According to Spoiler TV, Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated Greek mythology series, Krapopolis, has already been renewed for a third season at Fox despite the show having yet to premiere .

Yellowjackets

Spoiler TV also has several new images from the second season premiere of Yellowjackets. Click through to see the rest.

Quantum Leap

Ben defends a teenager in court in the synopsis for “Ben Song for the Defense,” the March 13 episode of Quantum Leap.

03/13/2023 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps into a harried public defender, he must keep an innocent teenager accused of murder out of prison for life. In an unexpected turn of events, Jenn puts her legal expertise to the test as she steps in as the hologram on this complicated leap.

I’m Home! Chibi Godzilla

Toho has announced that a new “chibi” Godzilla anime series is set to premiere April 1 on Youtube.

TVアニメ『ちびゴジラの逆襲』ティザーPV / 2023年4月1日(土)朝7時よりテレビ東京イニミニマニモ内にて放送開始

The Flash

The Red Death wants revenge on t he Flash for destroying her Cosmic Treadmill in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Mask of the Red Death, Part Two.”

The Flash 9x05 Promo “Mask of the Red Death, Part Two” (HD) Season 9 Episode 5 Promo

Kung Fu

Finally, Nicky must defeat Xiao without her warrior strength in the trailer for “Beginning,” the third season finale of Kung Fu.

Kung Fu 3x13 Promo “Beginning” (HD) Season Finale | The CW martial arts series

