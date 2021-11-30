I hope you didn’t have anything going through, uh, the entirety of 2022. That’s because Netflix isn’t going to make it easy for you to get anything done for those 365 days. The streaming giant has announced which 19 genre offerings, of the countless projects it has in the works, are slated to come out next year, including The Sandman, Magic: The Gathering, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and more... with somehow more confirmations to follow, apparently.

Here’s everything on Netflix’s nerd roster for the general 2022 timeline, along with its official synopses of varying degrees of illumination. Let’s start with the four shows that Netflix does have a specific release date for.

When does Archive 81 premiere?

January 14, 2022. Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago. An original story loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same name, Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries).

When does In From the Cold premiere?

January 28, 2022. During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built. Adam Glass (Supernatural, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Chi) serves as showrunner.

When does Raising Dion season 2 premiere?

February 1, 2022. Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), season two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner)—a fellow powered kid—a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again—not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

When does Vikings: Valhalla premiere?

February 25, 2022. Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived—the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action, and stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson.

That is by no means all, of course. There are 14 other sci-fi, fantasy, and horror series Netflix wants you to know are coming next year, some of which you should be extremely excited about (others, not so much). Here they are in alphabetical order:

Alice in Borderland Season 2

The epic live-action adaptation of the hit manga by Haro Aso, where young people are forced to take on games in order to survive in the mysterious world of the Borderland, is coming back for a second season! In order to unravel the mysteries of the Borderland and return to our world, Arisu, Usagi and their companions have to take on the next stage, where even more gruesome games await them. Will they be able to finally shed light on the mysteries of the Borderland? The unpredictable adventure continues... Alice in Borderland is based on the original graphic novel of the same name by Haro Aso, directed and written by Shinsuke Sato as well as Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu.

All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading—and those who are trying to save them—as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

The animated series chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. The series will be executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry alongside Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes. Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Trese) will be showrunning as well as directing two episodes of the series. Meduzarts Animation Studio will serve as the animation studio.

The Cuphead Show!

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts); Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling) serves as co-executive producer.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The animated series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series, with a creative team formed of talent from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. The team at CD Projekt Red has been working on this new series since 2018. Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, will serve as the animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with its signature, vibrant style.

First Kill

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for. Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer for First Kill, which is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series.

Locke & Key Season 3

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat—the most dangerous one yet—looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke & Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Magic: The Gathering

Coming soon in 2022 is Magic: The Gathering, an all-new animated event series from Entertainment One (eOne) Hasbro’s global entertainment studio. Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can currently experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game Magic: The Gathering Arena on PC and mobile, and published fiction across the web, comics, and a New York Times bestselling novel. With over 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in 11 languages in over 70 countries.

The Midnight Club

A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. The cast includes Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, and Heather Langenkamp.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is a live-action, scripted series that will tell a brand new story building on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise. Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. It stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, along with Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The Sandman

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic—and human—mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. The Sandman is a new dark fantasy series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline). Gaiman is executive producer and co-writer.

Stranger Things Season 4

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world—forever.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates “The Umbrella Academy.” In 2019, the estranged family reunites upon the news of their father’s mysterious passing, but begin to fracture due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. After failing to save the world, the siblings travel back in time to escape, but it goes awry and scatters them across different periods in 1960s Dallas. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out to be a result of the group’s timeline disruption—yet again. Upon finally reuniting and putting a stop to the 1960s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns home to 2019, convinced they fixed the timeline and therefore prevented the initial apocalypse from ever happening. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly how they left them… Welcome to the Sparrow Academy.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time—the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Somehow, Netflix also ends the press release with “and many more,” which kind of feels like a threat after having all these new and returning series thrown at us. Thankfully, we still have a month before the onslaught begins, which gives us enough time to discuss which one we’re most excited about and why in the comments. Is it Sandman? It’s Sandman, isn’t it?



