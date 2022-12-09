4) Beavis

This is how Beavis will end up if he doesn’t change his ways...

There are two main segments in 1995’s A Beavis and Butthead Christmas, one parodying “A Christmas Carol” and another parodying the other time-honored holiday story trope, It’s a Wonderful Life. In the former, Beavis has become a miserly manager at Burger World who gets visited by a deceased Butt-Head and three spirits while trying to watch porn, naturally. He learns no lesson whatsoever.

