Chucky's New Season 3 Trailer Promises 'the Bloodiest Halloween Yet'

Chucky’s invasion of Washington, DC commences in early October—and his namesake show will keep the murderous vibes going into election year. A new trailer for season three of Chucky gives us our best look yet at the killer doll’s latest power-grab scheme, and the “Kids in America” who will try to stop him.

Chucky Season 3 | Chucky TV Series Official Trailer | SYFY & USA Network

The first four episode titles pay homage to some horror-movie favorites: “Murder at 1600,” “Let the Right One In,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.” The official synopsis: “In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season three now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world—America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for ‘Jennifer Tilly’s’ murderous rampage last season.”

The cast for Don Mancini’s series features returning stars, including the teens who’ve been battling Chucky since the series started, played by Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind, as well as Brad Dourif (as the voice of Chucky), Carina Battrick (as Chucky’s pint-sized minion), Devon Sawa (as the President), and Jennifer Tilly (who gets some new hairstyles this time around, from the looks of it). There will also be guest stars like Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson.

The first four episodes of Chucky’s third season will arrive October 4, with the rest of the season following in 2024.

