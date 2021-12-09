Even more Spider-Man: No Way Home footages teases its villainous mashup. Joe Madureira’s Battle Chasers’ could be coming to TV. Plus, there’s good news for Invasion, and we’ve got a new look at Snowpiercer’s third season. To me, my spoilers!



Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

According to a new rumor from GWW (via Comic Book), Corey Stoll’s villainous Ant-Man character, Darren Cross, will return in Quantumania as the MCU’s version of M.O.D.O.K.

The Marvels

Elsewhere, Brie Larson teased her return as Captain Marvel in a new Instagram post.

You’re Dead Helene

Deadline reports Tristar and Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures will produce You’re Dead Helene, a feature based on Michiel Blanchart’s short film of the same title. The story concerns a man who decides to break-up with the ghost of his dead girlfriend.

Vampirus

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Vampirus, a film about “a young vampire who joins an unlikely ally to hunt prey during the coronavirus quarantine.” Click through to have a look.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

IMAX has released its own Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot highlighting the film’s copious villains.

Warhunt

During WWII, Mickey Rourke leads a platoon pursued through the Black Forest by a gut-munching demon in the trailer for Warhunt, available on demand January 21.

Wendell and Wilde

Netflix has also released another short teaser for Henry Selick’s new stop-motion film starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Battle Chasers

According to Deadline, Alcon Television Group is developing a live-action TV series based on Joe Madureira’s Battle Chasers written and produced by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad. “Set in an arcane punk world, ” the series will follow “a ragtag group of heroes: a disgraced, heartbroken swordsman, a cynical thief, a cranky wizard, a war machine with a kind heart, and a young girl whose missing father left her a pair of powerful magic gloves well beyond her capabilities. They must come together, despite their many, many differences, to stop a dark force rising in the land.”

Invasion

Invasion has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. [Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Discovery

Tilly and Adira lead a team of cadets in the synopsis for “All Is Possible” — tonight’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Tilly and Adira lead a team of Starfleet Academy cadets on a training mission that takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Burnham is pulled into tense negotiations on Ni’Var. Written by: Alan McElroy & Eric J. Robbins Directed by: John Ottman

[Spoiler TV]

Snowpiercer

TNT has released a new trailer for the third season of Snowpiercer.

Dexter: New Blood

Finally, a new Dexter featurette discusses Batista’s surprise return.

Banner art by Jim Cook