Although Charlie Cox knew that Matt Murdoch-as-Daredevil wasn’t going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was aware that he was going to be returning in all his superhero finery for She Hulk: Attorney at Law. So naturally, why not fit him for his superhero suit and his lawyer suit at the same time? His reaction to finding out that he wasn’t going to be in red, but instead donning the classic yellow, is, frankly, adorable.

Okay, first of all, was nobody going to tell me that Charlie Cox is British? I had to find out via a Rotten Tomatoes tweet in 2022? This is a horrific oversight, and I don’t know how to feel knowing that a man I have admired on screen for near on eight years is not who I thought he was. That all being said his American accent is extremely good.

The yellow suit was a part of the original Daredevil comics run, and while the red suit is his most popular ‘fit, Murdoch has been drawn in the yellow suit for specific runs. It’s really quite charming that Cox is not only excited to be able to wear the new suit as he rejoins the MCU ( after a stint lost among the Netflix-to-Disney+ streaming/continuity casualties) , but that he’s excited for the fans as well.

New episodes of She-Hulk air on Disney+ every Thursday.

