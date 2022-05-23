As we head into the week, we’ve already got a lot to look forward to, considering that both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things are releasing their first episodes this Friday, May 27. In the meantime, we have updates from across the universe, from the MCU’s Ms. Marvel to Star Trek. Onward, fans and comrades!

Last Voyage of the Demeter

Deadline reports Last Voyage of the Demeter has been pushed back from a planned January 27, 2023 release date to August 11, 2023.

Advertisement

Star Trek 4

Appearing as a guest on the BBC’s Radio X (via Comic Book), Karl Urban confirmed he still hasn’t heard an update about Star Trek 4.

I have heard that it is happening, but I’ve been hearing that for the last three years. All I know is they are developing it, they’re writing a script, and I know 100 percent that we all want to come back and do it. So I think it’s all just a matter of logistics and timing at this point.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

Spirit Halloween

Variety has our first looks at Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook in the upcoming Spirit Halloween movie. According to the outlet, Lloyd plays “wealthy land developer Alec Windsor. Decades ago, one Halloween night, Windsor disappeared without a trace, and ever since his cursed spirit is said to haunt the town each year on October 31 for one hour.” Meanwhile, Cook plays Sue, “who has recently remarried after her husband passed away. When a Spirit Halloween store pops up in an abandoned strip mall, Sue’s teenage son Jake and his friends decide to spend the night there for a dare. But they get more than they bargained for when an angry spirit possesses the animatronic characters inside.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crimes of the Future

Kristen Stewart pries open Viggo Mortensen’s mouth, then solicits him for “new sex, ” in two clips from David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has a series of character posters introducing the film’s lovable characters, such as Ear Man and Tenser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Last of Us



According to industry insider ViewerAnon, the upcoming Last of Us TV series “will feature flashbacks not seen in the game,” including an appearance by Ellie’s mom.

Advertisement

Fairyon

Cartoon Crave has our first look at Fairyon, the latest series from the creator of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

Advertisement

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan co-opts Carol Danvers’ mohawk in the latest trailer for Ms. Marvel.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Reva Sevander wants Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new TV spot for the miniseries at Disney+.

Advertisement

The Time Traveler’s Wife



Steven Moffat functionally remakes the fifth season of Doctor Who with the trailer for next week’s episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Riverdale

Finally, Jughead prophesies tragedy at the palladium mine in the trailer for “Blue Collar,” this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.