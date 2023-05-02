Another Familiar Face Returns for Deadpool 3

Get a new look at Hammer’s re-imagining of Dr. Jekyll with Eddie Izzard. Mia Goth and Halsey feature in the first look at MaXXXine. Jodie Comer may have left Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 series. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois and Riverdale. Spoilers, away!



Witchboard

Deadline reports Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Antonia Desplat, Charlie Tahan and Jamie Campbell Bower are attached to star in a remake of the 1986 horror movie, Witchboard, from director Chuck Russell (The Blob, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors). The new film will reportedly see “recovering drug addict Emily (Iseman), her fiancé Christian (Dominguez) and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans’ French Quarter. A darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits, with Christian then seeking help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste. Babtiste, however, has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtiste’s mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all then part of a dangerous game that puts Emily’s very soul at risk.”

Deadpool 3

Deadline also reports Rob Delaney will reprise his role as Peter in Deadpool 3.

Cliffhanger 2

According to Variety, Sylvester Stallone will additionally reprise his role as Gabe Walker in a new Cliffhanger film from director Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) and screenwriter Mark Bianculli.

Doctor Jekyll

Fangoria has our first look at Eddie Izzard as Dr. Nina Jekyll in Hammer Studios’ latest feature, Doctor Jekyll.

MaXXXine

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Mia Goth and Halsey in MaXXXine, the third entry in Ti West’s X/Pearl trilogy.

The Unseen

A law student runs afoul of the supernatural in the trailer for The Unseen, coming to VOD this June 30.

THE UNSEEN - Official Trailer - Starring RJ Mitte

Noah Hawley’s Alien

Variety reports Sydney Chandler will play the lead role in Noah Hawley’s Alien series at FX. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Blade Runner 2099

According to a entertainment insider Jeff Sneider on the latest episode of his Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), Jodie Comer is no longer involved with the Blade Runner 2099 series at Amazon.

Wonder Man

In the same episode, Sneider also alleged Josh Gad will play an undisclosed role in the upcoming Wonder Man series at Disney+. [Coming Soon]

Mrs. Davis

Simone locates the Holy Grail in the synopsis for “Allison Treasures: A Southern California Story” — the May 4 episode of Mrs. Davis.

After learning the whereabouts of the Holy Grail, Simone partners with Wiley and the Resistance to heist a special suit needed for its extraction; the only problem — the suit is currently in the possession of Simone’s mother, Celeste.

Riverdale

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses “Peep Show,” this week’s sexy episode of Riverdale in a new featurette.

Riverdale 7x06 Preview “Peep Show” (HD) Season 7 Episode 6 Preview

Superman & Lois

Finally, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Wole Parks promise Bruno Mannheim’s secret origins will be revealed in “Forever and Always,” tonight’s new episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x07 Preview “Forever and Always” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

