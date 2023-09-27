Netflix has spent the last few years releasing animated series based on popular video games like League of Legends, Tomb Raider, and Castlevania. It’s easy to forget, but at one point, it was revealed Capcom’s Devil May Cry series would be thrown into that mix. Details on the show have been nonexistent since that initial announcement, and you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking the show was quietly shelved.



Fortunately, that’s not the case. During its Drop 01 livestream event, Netflix used a very brief trailer to confirm the Devil May Cry anime exists and is almost ready for primetime. The eight-episode season is animated by Studio Mir (My Adventures With Superman) and led by the likes of Castlevania’s executive producer Adi Shankar, writer Alex Larson, Mir producer Seung Wook Lee, and Hideaki Itsuno, who’s directed most of the sequel games.

In a press release, Shankar wrote that he was “honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Advertisement

As a series, Devil May Cry is defined by stylish combat and a ridiculous cast of characters, most notably the lead, Dante. As the son of a powerful demon named Sparda and his human mother Eva, Dante is a demon hunter for hire who always gets caught up in trying to save the world from demons who want to destroy or take it over. Across the five mainline games, Dante fights a variety of monsters with increasingly deadly (and silly) weapons and powers, and makes friends with equally powerful people like Lady, Trish, and Nero. He also tends to fight his evil twin brother Vergil as well, who’s likely to show up at some point during this series.

Devil May Cry will release on Netflix in the near future.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.