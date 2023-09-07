Castlevania: Nocturne's New Trailer Teases a Bloody Revolution

When bloodsuckers metaphorical and literal descend on revolutionary France, there’s only one family you can call: the Belmonts. And if the trailer for Netflix’s new Castlevania continuation is anything to go by, the vampire-slaying family is sending their best and most traumatized boy around.



That’s because Nocturne—a successor series to the popular Castlevania animated series with new writing talent and a new story set hundreds of years after the four-season anime—stars Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night’s Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), leaping from the worlds of classic Konami video games and into 1792 France. Nocturne follows Richter, a young man still haunted by the death of his mother in a duel with the vampire Olrox (Zahn McClarnon), as he finds himself teaming up with the young revolutionary Maria Renard (Pixie Davies) and a host of monster fighters and mages as they uncover a plot by the mysterious vampire Messiah to rule the world.

Nocturne is wearing is revolutionary setting on its sleeves, at least, with lots of fancy looking vampires standing in for the ruling classes they’ve allied themselves with to first crush the revolution, and then dominate the world regardless of social status. But in true Castlevania style, there looks to be tons of frenetic, bloody action along the way between all the subtle and not-so-subtle commentary—and if the trailer’s re-imagining of the Rondo of Blood classic “Bloodlines” is any indication, some killer tunes along the way.

Advertisement

Castlevania: Nocturne begins streaming on Netflix a day earlier than planned, on September 27 .

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.