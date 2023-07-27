Castlevania: Nocturne's First Trailer Heralds a Divine Bloodline

Although the main Castlevania series ended after four seasons, Netflix and Powerhouse Animation announced they weren’t done with the IP. The sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne, will follow Richter Belmont, a descendent of the vampire slayer Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, and one of the main characters of the Castlevania video games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night.



Set during the height of the French Revolution, Nocturne follows Richter—traumatized by the death of his mother, herself a vampire hunter—as he is called to aid a French resistance movement in Western France by Anette, a mysterious Caribbean sorceress. What resistance movement, you ask? A human proletariat fighting back against the aristocracy, who have aligned themselves with a vampiric messiah figure in an attempt to stave off the guillotine.

Belmont will also be adventuring alongside the magic-user Maria Renard, a character who first appeared in Rondo of Blood. The series will likely explore both Belmont and Renard’s connection to the Belmont bloodline, and will hopefully be able to keep up the high-energy action sequences of the original series. Whether Nocturne will be as over-the-top bisexual as anything involving Trevor Belmont was remains to be seen, but I have faith.

Advertisement

Castlevania: Nocturne will begin streaming September 28.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.