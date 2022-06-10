The thing about Castlevania regardless of medium is, well, two things: firstly, you can’t stop Dracula no matter how many times you deal with him. Secondly, there’s always going to be a Belmont around to do said dealing with.



Shortly after the release of the fourth and final season of Castlevania—somewhat mired by the revelation that main writer Warren Ellis had engaged in decades of sexual harassment with female fans in the comics industry—Netflix and Powerhouse Animation announced that they would return to the world of the beloved Konami gaming series for a new successor series, set hundreds of years after the events of the first series. Now we have a first look, and a title: Castlevania: Nocturne.

Little else—not even a prospective release date—was revealed for Nocturne, but the brief teaser gives us a look at one of its main protagonists: Richter Belmont, the star of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and a major character in the iconic Symphony of the Night. In Nocturne, Richter is a long descendent distant from vampire slayer Trevor Belmont and the mage Sypha Belnades, as we follow his vampire-hunting adventures during the French Revolution in late 18th-century France. Richter will team up with another familiar face from the games: Maria Renard, herself a powerful magic user with her own distant connection to the Belmont legacy, who appeared alongside Richter as a young girl in Rondo of Blood.



We’ll bring you more details on Castlevania: Nocturne when we learn them.

