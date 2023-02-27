How Many of These Creatures Have You Put in Your D&D Campaign?

Chris Pine, Gina Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and the rest of the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are here to explain which monsters might show up in the upcoming film. This is a bit spoilery, so I won’t go into details, but there’s definitely some footage here of monsters that we haven’t seen (on film) before. We do, however, get to see the owlbear again.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Meet The Creatures (2023 Movie)

Honestly, I’m surprised they’re giving this much away! We have my favorite bad kitty, the displacer beast, and we’re finally seeing the infamous intellect devourer which was the source of much consternation when the poster was released, because the art used on the poster was identical to the art published in a Pathfinder Bestiary. Granted, they are the same beast; the Intellect Devourer is in the Systems Reference Document previously released under the Open Gaming License 1.0a, but the difference between D&D’s depiction and Pathfinder’s depiction is what makes the trailer vs. the poster an interesting reveal.

There are some great monsters in D&D, and I’m interested to see what other beasties and creepy-crawlies they pull out of the Bestiary. You’ve already heard my theory about a dracolich, let’s see if it flies out on screen.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases in theaters on March 31.

