One of Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s new ghosts gets a voice. Some familiar faces return for Chucky’s TV show. Andy Samberg and Josh Mulaney talk about their Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot. And everyone’s shirtless and sawing logs on Riverdale! Spoilers now!



Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Josh Gad revealed he’s the voice of Muncher in Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Twitter.

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

In a new video from Disney+, Andy Samberg and Josh Mulaney described their upcoming Rescue Rangers movie as a “comeback” instead of a reboot.

Chloé Zhao/Star Wars



According to a new report from THR, Chloé Zhao “is not directing Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, or any Star Wars movie.”

The Bad Seed, Part II

Deadline reports Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) will reprise her role as Emma in a sequel to Lifetime’s 2018 remake of The Bad Seed written by herself and her father, Ross Burge. Barbara Marshall (The Bad Seed, Wish Upon) will return to direct the film, said to be set “several years after the murderous events of the first movie, which left her father (Robe Lowe) dead. Emma is now living with her aunt Angela and navigating high school. Angela’s husband begins to suspect that Emma may not be as innocent as she appears and suggests sending her off to boarding school. Meanwhile, a new girl at school seems to know Emma’s secrets, leaving Emma no choice but to slip back to her old ways and take care of her enemies by any means necessary.”

Comic Book reports The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo “will serve as head writer and executive producer” on the freshly-announced continuation of the X-Men animated series from Marvel .

Chucky

Andy and Kyle return to the Child’s Play franchise in new images from this week’s episode of Chucky. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for more.

Riverdale

KSiteTV also has photos from the November 16 season premiere of Riverdale. More at the link.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Survivors of the Flux, ” the penultimate episode of Doctor Who: Flux.



As the forces of evil mass, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan face impossible odds.

Nancy Drew

The adults on Nancy Drew mentally regress into teenagers in the trailer for this week’s episode, “The Gambit of the Tangled Souls. ”

Nancy and company then go on to “unintentionally unleash a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows” in the synopsis for “The Burning of the Sorrows” airing December 3.

Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#308). Original airdate 12/3/2021.

The Flash

Batwoman II debuts on The Flash (while Black Lightning, Sentinel, and The Atom II return) in the synopsis for “Armageddon, Part 3.”

BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR - Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803). Original airdate 11/30/2021.

Legacies

KSiteTV also has photos from “Someplace Far Away from All This Violence, ” the December 2 episode of Legacies.

PROMISES, PROMISES — The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures. Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403). Original airdate 12/2/2021.

Invasion

Mitsuki commandeers a satellite station in the synopsis for “Hope, ” this week’s episode of Invasion.

Mitsuki commandeers a satellite station, hoping to make contact with outer space. Caspar reveals a strange secret he thinks is related to the invasion.

Dexter: New Blood

Finally, Dexter goes up against a bear, a sniper, and Clancy Brown in the trailer for next week’s episode of New Blood.

