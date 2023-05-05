New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer

New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh all appear in images from Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel.

By
Germain Lussier
Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

It’s May, meaning the summer movie season is about to kick into high gear, but sci-fi fans have their sights on something else. Something distant. The month of November. Because that’s when Denis Villeneuve will finally unleash the sequel fans have been eagerly anticipating—Dune: Part Two—on the world.

Warner Bros. got the marketing off on the right foot this week, releasing a nice, juicy, unusually early trailer that included all sorts of goodies, from Timothée Chalamet riding a sandworm, to a smooth-as-silk Austin Butler. But along with the trailer and poster were a handful of stunning promotional images which expand the world from that trailer even further.

There are new images of Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and, yes, some new looks at Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and others. Check them all out here. Dune: Part Two is out November 3.

Our Villain

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Here’s a sneaky tease of Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to Arrakis.

Friend or Foe?

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Here’s Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a trusted associate of the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and the Bene Gesserit.

Another Villain

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Yup, Stellan Skarsgård is back as the monstrous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Chani. Finally.

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
After appearing for a mere few minutes in Part One, Zendaya’s Chani has a much bigger role in Part Two.

Drax the Destroyer. Wait...

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
No, it’s not Drax. But it is Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, one of the Harkonnen leaders.

He’s Back

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, a mentor to Paul, was assumed dead, but returns in a big way in Part Two.

Young Love

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
The relationship between Paul and Chani is a driving force in Part Two.

Mom

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Paul’s mom, Lady Jessica, goes full Fremen in Part Two. She’s again played by Rebecca Ferguson.

The New Mentor

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Oscar-winner Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar, who also had a small role in the first film but it’s much expanded this time around, mostly as mentor to Paul.

Muad’Dib

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Paul Attrades may, in fact, be the God-like character the Fremen have been waiting for.

Princess Pugh

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Actually, Princess Irulan, daughter of the Emperor; she has an important role in Paul’s plan. She’s played by Florence Pugh.

So Creepy

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
Butler really is going to creep people out in this movie, we think.

The real Muad’Dib

Image for article titled New Dune: Part Two Photos Show Arrakis Beyond the Worm-Riding Trailer
And finally, a behind-the-scenes image of co-writer and director Denis Villeneuve, who is finally bringing his full vision to the screen.

