Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy heads to Rob Zombie’s Munsters. Elisabeth Moss hypes up the next season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Flash faces some ghosts from the past in a preview for next week’s episode. Plus, a teeny new tease for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Poppy Playtime

Deadline reports Mob Games is partnering with Studio71 on a film adaptation of Poppy Playtime, the popular survival horror game in which “a former employee of Playtime Co. receives a cryptic message on a VHS tape,” prompting him to “revisit an abandoned Playtime toy factory following the mysterious disappearance of their entire staff, which happened 10 years prior.” The search for a writer, director and producer is still under way.

The Unravelling

Deadline also reports Tom Meetan is attached to star in The Unravelling, an upcoming horror film from producer Ben Wheatley and director Gareth Tunley in which a man experiences “increasing hostility from the world around him – including his own once-loving family, colleagues and friends. Soon, inexplicably and terrifyingly, everyone in the world is trying to kill him!”

Wolf Manor

Filming has wrapped on Wolf Manor, a film starring James Fleet, Jay Taylor, Thaila Zucchi, Rupert Procter and John Henshaw in which the crew of a vampire movie is instead attacked by a werewolf. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for photos.

Advertisement

Allegoria

Shudder has acquired the North American streaming rights to Allegoria, a horror film starring Krsy Fox, Bryce Johnson, Scout Compton and Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Adam Busch. Written and directed by Spider One, the film follows “a group of artists” whose “lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death.” The film will be available to stream on the service August 2, according to Bloody-Disgusting.

Advertisement

Day Shift

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx’s own vampire slayer movie, Day Shift, will be available to stream August 12, 2022 on Netflix. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared a new photo of Sylvester McCoy’s Igor on Instagram.

🌙 After another long night of shooting on THE MUNSTERS it’s a wrap on our new pal Sylvester McCoy! 🦇 I know you are going to love him as IGOR. He a perfect addition to our crazy new world of Gods and Munsters . 💀💀💀💀💀 #themunsters #robzombie #sylvestermccoy #drwho #anewworldofgodsandmunsters

Advertisement

DASHCAM

A musician’s desire to break quarantine “incites contempt from her progressive friends” propelling her into “a perilous and profane high-wire horror chase through an increasingly foreboding English countryside” in the trailer for DASHCAM.

Dune: The Sisterhood



Variety reports the Dune prequel series at HBO Max has set Chernobyl director Johan Renck to helm the first two episodes. The series is set “10,000 years prior to the events” of the Denis Villeneuve movie, and will follow “the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

In conversation with TV Line, Elisabeth Moss admitted she “almost can’t keep up” with the “amount of activity that’s happening” in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had. We’ve definitely had some seasons [where], you know, a lot happens. Some seasons, not as much happens. I almost can’t keep up with [what happens in the upcoming episodes] and it’s not lip service. I truly mean I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening.

Advertisement

Stranger Things

Season one Eleven gets a season four character poster courtesy of the official Stranger Things Twitter page.

Advertisement

Kung Fu

Mia learns the truth about herself in the trailer for “Disclosure,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

The Flash

Ghosts from the past keep returning in the trailer for “Death Falls,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Finally, a new teaser for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, re-using basically everything from the original teaser, poetically states “the Jedi code is like an itch... they ca nnot help it!”

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.