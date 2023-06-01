Fast X made it official and now it’s already getting bigger. After a few years away, Dwayne Johnson is not only back in the Fast and Furious franchise, he’s prepping a new spinoff.

The film, which was written by Fast and Furious mainstay Chris Morgan, will be a bridge between Fast X and Fast 11 following Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs. It’s not, however, a sequel to the franchise’s first spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, even though other Fast and Furious characters are expected to return. The Wrap broke the news.

Does that mean Deckard Shaw, Jason Statham’s character who co-starred with Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw, could be back? Hypothetically. He’s one of the very few Fast characters who aren’t either presumed dead, about to die, or in Antarctica at the end of Fast X. The one person who definitely isn’t going to appear though is Vin Diesel’s character, Domenic Toretto. Diesel is, however, a producer of the new film.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for Fast X: Part II,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve— a nd always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love.”

Bringing Hobbs back into the Fast and Furious franchise was a no-brainer, but a spinoff that links the two movies? That just doesn’t seem very interesting. It can’t actually take place between the two movies because of where Fast X left the other characters, so you’d imagine this movie will probably be taking place simultaneously, ending with the Fast X end credits scene of Jason Momoa’s Dante calling out Shaw, setting the table for the 11th film. The 11th film will be directed by Louis Letterier with a tentative 2025 release date.

Does that now get pushed with the Hobbs movie? And is this script actually written or will the ongoing w riters s trike delay it? We don’t know but we do know there are more questions here than answers.

